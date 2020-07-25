Saturday, July 25, 2020
LSUA Ranked Most Affordable In State

ALEXANDRIA – The Louisiana State University of Alexandria has been ranked by University HQ on the list of Most Affordable Colleges and Universities by State.

According to University HQ, LSUA has the lowest in-state tuition for the state of Louisiana.

Factors used by University HQ to determine rankings include cost of tuition, retention rate, graduation rate, admission rate, graduating salary, programs offered, etc.

We are extremely proud of this national recognition during a time when we are facing an economic crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because we offer the lowest in-state tuition, we are able to provide educational opportunities for many students who may not be able to afford higher education elsewhere,” said LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil.

To learn more about LSUA or to apply for the fall semester, visit www.lsua.edu.

