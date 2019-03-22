Friday, March 22, 2019
LSUA Presented With Check For Criminal Justice Scholarship

CrossFit Iron Boot members presented a check on Thursday to LSUA Foundation Executive Director Melinda Anderson for the Ezernack/Carruth Criminal Justice Scholarship Fund.

Named in honor of David Ezernack and Jay Carruth, two police officers killed in a 2003 ambush, the scholarship benefits two students each year.

The fundraiser, formally know as ‘Guns and Hoses,’ was hosted by Hixson Autoplex and Antoon Enterprises and raised more than $2,000.

The friendly fitness competition is now knows as ‘Heart of a Lion’ and represents the spirit of the two officers.

