LSUA Presented With Check For Criminal Justice Scholarship
CrossFit Iron Boot members presented a check on Thursday to LSUA Foundation Executive Director Melinda Anderson for the Ezernack/Carruth Criminal Justice Scholarship Fund.
Named in honor of David Ezernack and Jay Carruth, two police officers killed in a 2003 ambush, the scholarship benefits two students each year.
The fundraiser, formally know as ‘Guns and Hoses,’ was hosted by Hixson Autoplex and Antoon Enterprises and raised more than $2,000.
The friendly fitness competition is now knows as ‘Heart of a Lion’ and represents the spirit of the two officers.