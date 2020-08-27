LSUA prepares for hurricane Laura

ALEXANDRIA, La. – The Louisiana State University at Alexandria will close at noon Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in preparation of Hurricane Laura. Laura is currently predicted to make landfall on the Texas/Louisiana border late Wednesday or early Thursday. This storm will potentially impact a large portion of central Louisiana.

All classes scheduled from noon Wednesday through Friday are canceled. All campus departments and offices will be closed during this time. Plans currently call for campus reopening and all classes resuming at 8:00AM on Monday, August 31, 2020.

“LSUA’s priority has and always will be the safety and welfare of all students, faculty, and staff. This decision was made to ensure that the LSUA community has an adequate amount of time to make the necessary preparations for evacuation or sheltering in place. We are encouraging each of you to heed the advice and guidance provided by local and state officials,” said LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil.

Please monitor LSUA’s website and social media channels for updates. Emergency alerts will also be distributed through the Rave alert system.