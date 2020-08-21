LSUA plans a 5K Run/1 mile walk to benefit the Generals
Join LSUA student-athletes & come RUN with the GENERALS!
- T-Shirts & Prizes!
- Each Participant Will Receive A Surprise Bonus
Course Description: A flat but fun course. Start between baseball field and basketball gym. Run past the soccer field and the on-campus apartments through campus and over two small walk-way bridges before heading back behind the baseball field to finish near the course start.
Proceeds: Benefits the LSUA Basketball program
For More Information Contact: Larry Cordaro | lcordaro@lsua.edu
Register https://www.lsua5k.com/index.cfm