Friday, August 21, 2020
Community News 

LSUA plans a 5K Run/1 mile walk to benefit the Generals

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments
Join LSUA student-athletes & come RUN with the GENERALS!
  • T-Shirts & Prizes!
  • Each Participant Will Receive A Surprise Bonus

Course Description: A flat but fun course. Start between baseball field and basketball gym. Run past the soccer field and the on-campus apartments through campus and over two small walk-way bridges before heading back behind the baseball field to finish near the course start.

Proceeds: Benefits the LSUA Basketball program

For More Information Contact: Larry Cordaro | lcordaro@lsua.edu

Register https://www.lsua5k.com/index.cfm

 

