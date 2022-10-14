LSUA Opens E Lounge for Students to Play Video Games

LSUA now has an E Lounge where students can go to play video games. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey shows us what it’s all about.

“It’s pretty cool because we have another place to hang out on campus other than just any other lounge. We have other things to do like play video games or be to ourselves and hang out with our friends and watch them play video games.”

Dylan Gaspard is a senior at LSUA. He is glad that the University now has an E lounge where students can unwind playing video games.

“It’s pretty big because I’ve been here for four years and every year this campus continues to grow this is another thing that grew since the time I’ve been here.”

“It gives students the opportunity to stay on campus more because students tend to just go home or sit in their cars and it allows other students to interact with each other.”

Caleb Funderburk is the Coordinator of Recreation and Wellness at LSUA and he wanted to make the E Lounge a reality because of the growing number of gamers among college students.

“We noticed the population of gamers is just getting more and more amongst college students. Almost every student in every group you can think of is a gamer they play video games. And then we see different universities across the country they’re creating their own e sports teams, e sports as a collegiate sport is gaining traction so we wanted to be a part of that first wave.”

Funderburk is glad to have turned an underutilized space into the E Lounge.

“We turned a space that was pretty underutilized into something now that students can come as a community with a common interest. People different groups play video games. You’re going to have multiple students from different areas of campus overlapping with each other and just being able to relax and destress between classes.”

He says it is a good feeling to bring the E Lounge to life.

“It is awesome. We’ve been working on it hard for about the past three months once we got the green light this summer. It’s so great to see the artwork that’s come together from our graphics department all the games set up and most importantly see the students in here giving the room life.”