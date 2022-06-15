LSUA opens Alexandria’s newest disc golf course

ALEXANDRIA – The “red coats” from the Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce were at LSUA on Wednesday to celebrate the ribbon-cutting ceremony for LSUA’s Disc Golf Course, the newest course in Central Louisiana.

Dr. Abbey Bain, LSUA’s Vice Chancellor for Student Engagement, welcomed a crowd of more than fifty students, staff, and faculty. She noted the importance of health and wellness in the lives of students and cited data indicating healthy students perform better in the classroom. The disc golf course is another step in providing LSUA students with healthy opportunities to relax and have fun.

“We want students to do well and graduate, but we also want them to establish healthy habits and have some fun along the way,” Dr. Bain said. She continued, “I am confident many students will make lasting memories on this course. We also welcome our community to come enjoy the course and LSUA’s beautiful campus. This is another great day at LSUA.”

Caleb Funderburk, LSUA’s Coordinator of Recreation and Wellness, is a former ranked disc golf player and the designer of LSUA’s course. He is excited to welcome players from across the disc golf community to use the course, whether you are a pro or have never played before.

The LSUA Disc Golf Course was made possible in part by a Healthy Living grant from the Rapides Foundation and with the support of Kristen Miller, the Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce, LSUA Athletics, LSUA Facility Services, the LSUA Division of Student Engagement, and the LSUA senior leadership team.

Directions to the course and access to a full layout for gameplay can be found on the UDisc website or app.