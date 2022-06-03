LSUA Oak Tree Dedication

LSU of Alexandria honored the grandfather of ASH swimming Coach Wally Fall to an oak tree dedication.

His grandfather was a supporter of LSUA and its students.

Wally and his family believe in donating their time and money into growing LSUA.

LSUA Chancellor Paul Coreil believes in where LSUA is headed.

He invites other people in the community to dedicate more oak trees at LSUA.

By dedicating this tree to Wally Fall’s grandfather, it is the start of something new.

LSUA’s goal is to enroll 5,000 students by 2025.