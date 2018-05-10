LSUA Names New Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

DR. JOHN ROWAN NAMED PROVOST AND VICE CHANCELLOR FOR ACADEMIC AFFAIRS AT LSUA

Press Release – ALEXANDRIA, LA – LSU of Alexandria has named Dr. John Rowan as the next provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs at the University. He will take over the role beginning August 1.

Rowan comes to LSUA from Purdue University Northwest where he currently serves as dean of the Honors College. He also served as the dean of the College of Education, interim dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, and the chair of the Philosophy Program.

“I am very pleased to welcome Dr. Rowan to LSUA. He demonstrated great vision in his previous post and brings leadership skills as well as experience to LSUA that will greatly benefit the University,“ said Guiyou Huang, chancellor. “He is very committed to all aspects of LSUA and I look forward to partnering with him to strengthen and grow our programs and develop our faculty.”

At Purdue University Northwest, Rowan was the founding dean of the Honors College and was awarded Outstanding Administrative Leader in 2015.

Rowan earned his undergraduate degree in Philosophy and Economics from the University of Virginia. His master’s degree and doctoral degree are also from the University of Virginia in Philosophy.

“Chancellor Huang has put forth a carefully crafted set of goals to grow enrollment steadily and bring about long-term stability at LSUA. Carrying out this plan will require intentionality and patience over the greater part of a decade, and I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to these efforts,” Rowan said. “I thank the members of the LSUA community for their trust in asking me to be the new provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs. In the years to come, I promise to do what I can to continue earning that trust.”

Rowan will take over for Dr. Eamon Halpin who has been serving in an interim role since the retirement of Dr. Barbara Hatfield in December.

The members of the search committee who worked diligently on finding the right candidate included chair Catherine Cormier, Meagan Chatelain, Carol Corbat, Gerard Dumancas, Brenda Ellington, Ethan Lipsey, Rafael Moreno, Susan Myrick, Jason Normand, Cynthia Thomas, Melissa Whitley, and Leana Wilson.