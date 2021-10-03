LSUA names Kody Gautreaux Interim head baseball coach

ALEXANDRIA, LA—The LSUA baseball program has named Kody Gautreaux the interim head baseball coach, LSUA Athletics Director Tyler Unsicker announced Thursday.

“Kody has been a great asset to our athletic department as both an assistant coach and player,” Unsicker said. “I’m looking forward to working with him as we continue to grow our LSUA baseball program.”

Gautreaux earned his bachelor’s degree from LSUA in general studies with a concentration in kinesiology along with minors in communication and psychology while also being a part of the baseball team from 2012-2016. After earning his bachelor’s degree, Gautreaux attended Northwestern State University online and earned a masters degree in health and human performance with a concentration in health promotion in August of 2019.

“I am extremely excited for this opportunity to continue to grow this program. It has always been my ultimate goal to become a head coach, and I can’t think of any other place I would want to get the opportunity to further my career,” said Gautreaux. “I am excited to continue to grow in this role and grow the LSUA Baseball program.”