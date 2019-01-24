LSUA MULDER SCHOLARSHIP ANNOUNCED

Howard and Eloise Mulder provided leadership to the Louisiana State University at Alexandria Foundation, having served on its Board of Directors since its establishment in 1993. They provided extensive gifts to LSUA students, faculty and staff through the LSUA Foundation. Mrs. Mulder passed away in 2004 and Mr. Mulder passed away in 2011.

As a part of the gift that Mr. and Mrs. Mulder provided to LSUA, an endowed scholarship for students has been established that is known as the Howard and Eloise Mulder Endowed Scholarship Fund at Louisiana State University of Alexandria. Students receiving the scholarship will be known as a Mulder Scholar.

Eligibility

This scholarship shall be rewarded to incoming or continuing students that have shown exceptional academic success with an overall 3.5 grade point average or better in high school or college. All recipients must be a full-time student enrolled at LSUA.

Amount of the Scholarship

The award shall cover the full cost of a semester’s tuition, fees, books, and on-campus housing and meal plans incurred as a direct result of the recipient’s attendance at LSUA. This scholarship will pay any outstanding balance after applying state and federal free financial aid, not including loans.

Appointment

Any interested, qualifying student must apply with the attached application and be accepted to LSUA for the Summer/Fall 2019 semester no later than February 15, 2019. The scholarship committee will review all applications submitted and select final candidates no later than February 20, 2019. Finalist will be invited to an on-campus interview with a selection committee on March 9, 2019.

Retention of the Scholarship

The scholarship will be awarded for no more than 8 consecutive semesters (fall and spring) provided that the student has maintained a 3.5 cumulative grade point average for all course work taken. No awards will be made for the summer sessions.

Loss of the Scholarship

The scholarship may be withdrawn for any of the following reasons: