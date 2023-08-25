LSUA Men’s Soccer falls to Mississippi College in home opener friendly 3-0

For the first time of the season the LSUA Generals hit the home field to take on Mississippi College in a friendly match.

“The boys are happy. I’m happy playing against a good division II school at home in front of some fans and 110 degree weather is fun so its good to be back home.”

The match against Mississippi College resulted in a 3-0 loss. Coach Mackenzie Young says the result wasn’t favorable but facing a highly ranked opponent is a welcome early season challenge

“It’s a game where we’re playing a DII school, highly ranked every year. It was minutes in the legs and kind of a takeaway from the things we worked on in training. I thought the guys were brilliant, I thought they stuck in very well. Obviously towards the end I think we got a bit leggy in terms of tiredness. Tired minds and tired legs, the heat kind of killed us a bit.”

The Generals begin the real test of their season on Saturday when they hit the road to take on a familiar NAIA foe William Carey University in Hattiesburg Mississippi.