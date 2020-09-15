Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Latest:
Sports News 

LSUA Men’s Basketball Hosts 6th Annual 5K

Meagan Glover 0 Comments

Coach Larry Cordaro and the LSUA Men’s Basketball team invites community members for the 6th annual 5K. All participants will receive a t-shirt and door prizes will be given.

 

Who: LSUA Men’s Basketball and Head Coach Larry Cordaro

What: 6th Annual 5K on the LSUA Campus

When: Saturday, September 26th at 7:30 a.m.

Where: The Fitness Center on the LSUA Campus

            196 Jerry Myrick Drive, Alexandria, LA 71302

Why: All proceeds benefit the LSUA Men’s Basketball program. The flat but fun course weaves its way around the LSUA campus. The registration fee is $25. For more information, contact Coach Cordaro at 318-619-2968 or lcordaro@lsua.edu, or visit www.lsua5k.com.

You May Also Like

Wildcat Stadium gets face lift with new turf [PHOTOS]

Meagan Glover

LSUA Sports Have Great Weekend

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Harmon earns Freshman All-American honors from Collegiate Baseball

Meagan Glover

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ATTENTION DISH customers, despite KLAX TV's best efforts to stay on the air, DISH is threatening to drop this channel. If this happens, you can no longer see your favorite programming live on DISH. Call dish today at 1-800-333-3474 and tell them to stop the blackouts!