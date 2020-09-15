LSUA Men’s Basketball Hosts 6th Annual 5K

Coach Larry Cordaro and the LSUA Men’s Basketball team invites community members for the 6th annual 5K. All participants will receive a t-shirt and door prizes will be given.

Who: LSUA Men’s Basketball and Head Coach Larry Cordaro

What: 6th Annual 5K on the LSUA Campus

When: Saturday, September 26th at 7:30 a.m.

Where: The Fitness Center on the LSUA Campus

196 Jerry Myrick Drive, Alexandria, LA 71302

Why: All proceeds benefit the LSUA Men’s Basketball program. The flat but fun course weaves its way around the LSUA campus. The registration fee is $25. For more information, contact Coach Cordaro at 318-619-2968 or lcordaro@lsua.edu, or visit www.lsua5k.com.