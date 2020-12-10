Thursday, December 10, 2020
LSUA is merging with Alexandria Country Day School adding a high school to the campus.

LSUA/ACDS SIGN COOPERATIVE ENDEAVOR ALEXANDRIA, La. – Louisiana State University of Alexandria and Alexandria Country Day School held a press conference Thursday morning to formally announce the cooperative endeavor and partnership between the two entities. “We are so excited about the opportunity to partner with Country Day,” said LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil. “Country Day has a longstanding history of quality education and achievement. We know through this new partnership we will successfully help more students in the Central Louisiana region by growing access to dual enrollment courses and providing true college prep on the LSUA campus.” In early November, Country Day announced its merger with University Academy. The cooperative endeavor was officially approved by the LSU Board of Supervisors on Friday, December 4. “Our partnership with LSUA represents an exciting opportunity for both our community and our students,” said Country Day Head of School Bill Bridges. “Both schools possess a mutual desire to offer the best education in Central Louisiana, and by partnering together, we are confident that we will provide an unsurpassed educational experience with distinctive academic offerings.”

 

 

