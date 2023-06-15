LSUA Hosts 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration to Honor African American History

It has been one year since Juneteenth has been observed as a national holiday.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how students honored their ancestors on this day.

LSUA Diversity Professor Connie Cooper says, “Today we stand on the shoulders of those who sacrificed and paved the way for us.”

LSUA erects a wreath to commemorate the sacrifices of African slaves.

Cooper says, “Not only we do honor our ancestors, but we live honorably because we are somebody’s future ancestors.”

On June 19th, 1865, enslaved African Americans in Texas were told they were free.

LSUA Student Zoria Sewell says, “The stuff that Dr. Thomas said in her speech today, I didn’t know any of that. I didn’t even know the national anthem so I’m able to go home and search that and be more educated just by that.”

A century and a half later, LSUA students continue to celebrate the day.

Sewell says, “It feels amazing. This is our third year actually doing this since it became an actual national holiday and I’m glad to always be a part of it. Not only that but to see the campus come together as one because we are better and stronger together.”

Students chose to participate in a freedom walk to remember slavery.

LSUA also showed a film screening and discussion of The Learning Tree.