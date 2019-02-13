LSUA Homecoming King and Queen Crowned

On Saturday, LSUA crowned its third Homecoming King and Queen. Congratulations to Colby Harrison as the new Homecoming King and Whitney Jacobs as Homecoming Queen.

The 2019 court included Demi Adams, Jaslyn Gregory, Kailey Joffrion, Katheryn Campos, Whitney Jacobs, Christopher Scroggs, Colby Harrison, Kylan Gillam, Ricardo Caliman, and Thane Lanclos. Whitney and Colby were chosen by a student vote.

The king and queen were crowned by LSUA Chancellor Dr. Guiyou Huang and Ms. LSUA Madison Fruge’.