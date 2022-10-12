LSUA Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for $65 Million Infrastructure Project

LSUA has completed a big infrastructure project to improve the campus and they cut the ribbon to celebrate it today. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more on what the project means to the students and faculty there.

LSUA held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a $65 million infrastructure project that included replacing in-ground drainage systems, resurfacing roads, creating a new entranceway, and installing two new roundabouts for traffic flow.

Sophie Borhi is Miss LSUA and the student government president. She talks about how the new project will impact students.

“All the students are really happy to have this. It’s a great improvement to our campus, and we’re all enjoying this beautiful space especially when it’s going to rain, we’re really going to see how well this drainage project is. So, we’re all just really excited.”

She says that after a big storm there would be water everywhere.

“Before when it would rain hard, we’d go to campus and we would have to walk through puddles sometimes. It would be like you’re swimming to class so it’s going to be a lot more comfortable for people to be dry.”

LSUA Chancellor Paul Coreil said the improvements are important for the future growth of the university.

“It means everything because when the campus is modern and attractive, we can get more students to look at it as a first choice for central Louisiana number one. Number two you got to produce a quality product. You got to produce a quality degree. You have to have more degrees offered and we’re doing that as well.”

Coreil said that the state and federal leaders were important in securing the funds to make the project happen for the students.

“When they come and support this campus, they are supporting the students of central Louisiana and that’s what it’s all about. Let’s get our students to find a good job here to graduate and to raise families here to increase our population and not see the decline we’ve had over the last ten years.”

For the last eight semesters LSUA has broken enrollment records. There are now 4200 students on campus. Richard Hartley with the governor’s office was on hand for the ribbon cutting.

“This is really an exciting project. First of all LSUA is a university that’s on the move. You’ve heard how their enrollment has increased. There’s a tremendous amount of dedicated people here working to make it better.”

“The entrance to the campus is so nice now and the plaza as you’re filming here it’s just beautiful. There’s just a new spirit on this campus even though it was great already, but this really adds to it.”

The project took 18 months to complete but the improvements on campus are not over yet. In 2023 LSUA will be breaking ground on a new student success center.