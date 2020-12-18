LSUA Holds Parking Lot Nursing Pinning/Graduation

ALEXANDRIA, La. – The Louisiana State University of Alexandria held its Fall 2020 Department of Nursing pinning and graduation this afternoon in a socially-distanced, outdoor ceremony on the LSUA campus.

The ceremony took place in the parking lot adjacent to Coughlin Hall, the home of the Department of Nursing. Graduates were allowed one parking spot each with one vehicle full of family members.

“I am so proud of all of these students for their hard work and preservation through their coursework during a tumultuous semester. This is a special group of students that will do great things for the Central Louisiana community and beyond,” said LSUA Department of Nursing Chair Dr. Cathy Cormier.

Dr. Paul Coreil, LSUA Chancellor, presided over the ceremony while Dr. Cormier gave the commencement address. Each graduate then received his or her nursing pin as well as diploma.

“There is no doubt these students deserved to have this special rite of passage. They have endured a pandemic, two hurricanes, and many other hardships to stand here today,” said Coreil. “We commend our future leaders on a job well-done and thank them for their service.”

Of the 32 nursing graduates this semester, 80% had a job offer prior to the ceremony today.