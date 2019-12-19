Thursday, December 19, 2019
LSUA holds 2019 fall commencement

Jojuana Phillips

LSU of Alexandria held their 2019 fall commencement today at the Rapides Parish Coliseum.

This is the largest graduating class so far in LSUA history with 300 summer and fall graduates earning their degrees.

LSUA Chancellor, Paul Coreil, presided over the ceremony. With Dr. Haywood Joiner, who serves as chair of LSUA’s Department of Allied Health, serving as the commencement speaker.

And this year, LSUA saw an enrollment increase for the fall 2019 semester. Welcoming 3,285 students to the university, marking a five percent increase over the fall 2018 semester.

