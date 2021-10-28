LSUA men’s basketball team succeeded in a 97-73 win in its opener against Southeastern Baptist on Tuesday evening at The Fort.

“Our players made big plays and gave the crowd something to get excited about,” LSUA Men’s Basketball Coach Larry Cordaro said. “It was great to get everyone back in The Fort.”

LSUA continues its three-game home stretch to begin the year with games against North American on Nov. 5 and 6 before heading to Texas for a two-game stretch against East Texas Baptist.

For a complete schedule: https://www.lsuagenerals.com/schedule/31/1