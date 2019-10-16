LSUA Generals preparing for season-home opener

It’s that time of the year, when the year is getting cooler but basketball is beginning to warm-up.

The LSUA Generals are weeks into practice as they prepare to host their season-home opener to William Carey.

Northeastern transfer, Montrey Thomas, says that its still things to be perfected but at the moment, the Generals are looking good.

“We’re looking good right now. Definitely some things we can work on but that’s just the beginning of the season right now. I feel like once we get some things together, we’ll be really good and talented.”

The Generals excelled last season. They finished 30-4 overall and 17-1 in conference play. You can imagine the win streak.

They were also crowned the Red River Athletic Conference champs. Looking to advance even further this year, head cocach, Larry Cordaro, says that the formula is secret… but it’s as easy as 1-2-3.

“The bar is high at LSUA. We set ourselves up for success and hopefully we can have another successful season. It starts with these players (right here) and the coaching staff is awesome. We’ve been working since we last played in March in Kansas City.”

Senior guard, JR Adams, echoes coach but also mentions to ignore the “background noise”.

“We plan to advance by just doing us. We can’t let no outside distractions tend to what we’re doing in here. You see practices are real high intensity and practice will get us to where we want to be at.”

Cordaro says they has seven senior on last years squad, so of course those spaces had to be filled. But, even with new faces on the roster the chemistry remains smooth and plays a big role.

“These guys are getting to know one another. We had seven seniors last year, a lot of new faces on the court for us this year. I’m proud of their effort and their comradery so far.”