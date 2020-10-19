LSUA/GAA To Host Glow Golf
We’re at the time of year when it’s dark by 6 p.m., so let’s do something about it!
LSUA Generals Athletic Association will host GLOW GOLF on Tuesday, October 27 at
the Bringhurst Par 3 course. The event will be a two-person scramble format and is
limited to only 18 teams! So click the link below to secure your spot today. The first
nine teams to register will receive a special gift!
https://www.lsuagenerals.com/individual-game-tickets
All golfers will be provided with everything needed (golf balls, player indicators, etc.),
so just bring your wedges and your putter for GLOW GOLF!
Who: LSUA and the LSUA Generals Athletic Association
What: Glow (Night) Golf
When: Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.
Where: Bringhurst Golf Course
For questions about the event, contact Director of Athletics, Adam Jonson (adamj@lsua.edu).