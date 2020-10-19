LSUA/GAA To Host Glow Golf

We’re at the time of year when it’s dark by 6 p.m., so let’s do something about it!

LSUA Generals Athletic Association will host GLOW GOLF on Tuesday, October 27 at

the Bringhurst Par 3 course. The event will be a two-person scramble format and is

limited to only 18 teams! So click the link below to secure your spot today. The first

nine teams to register will receive a special gift!

https://www.lsuagenerals.com/individual-game-tickets

All golfers will be provided with everything needed (golf balls, player indicators, etc.),

so just bring your wedges and your putter for GLOW GOLF!

Who: LSUA and the LSUA Generals Athletic Association

What: Glow (Night) Golf

When: Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

Where: Bringhurst Golf Course

For questions about the event, contact Director of Athletics, Adam Jonson (adamj@lsua.edu).