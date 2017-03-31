LSUA Honors Faculty and Staff at Prestigious Awards Banquet

LSUA recently celebrated faculty and staff at the annual Employee Recognition Banquet.

On Thursday, March 30 LSUA held its annual Employee Recognition Dinner to celebrate various faculty and staff.

The most prestigious award given out Thursday was the Bolton Award for Teaching Excellence. Established in 1989, the estate of Mrs. James C. Bolton provided funds to the University for an award to recognize excellence in teaching at the LSUA campus.

The Bolton Award for Teaching Excellence is presented annually to the full-time faculty member who best exemplifies the University’s commitment to teaching, service and professional development. The recipient of this prestigious honor is recognized with a cash award and a plaque for his or her outstanding contributions to the University.

On Thursday, the Bolton Award was presented to Robert Wright, PhD., an Associate Professor of Psychology. Dr. Wright received his B.S., M.A., and Ph.D. degrees from LSU. He is a Board Certified Behavior Analyst and a Licensed Behavior Analyst – Louisiana. He has served the LSUA Community on Chancellors Council, Faculty Senate, Council of Faculty Advisors and various Faculty Senate and Administrative Committees. He is also the 2015 Recipient of the CTE’s Innovation in Teaching Award. He is married to his wife, Jennifer, and father of two children, Cora and Clark, with one more on the way.

Also presented at the dinner were 4 Endowed Professorships. These professorships were established through private donations to the LSUA Foundation and matched through the Board of Regents Support Fund to establish a $100,000 professorship endowment.

Thursday’s Endowed Professorships and winners were:

Cliffe E LaBorde, Sr. Endowed Professorship in Education – Julie Gill, Ph.D.

Henry Dade Foote Family Endowed Professorship- Carol Corbat, Ph.D.

Roy O. Martin Lumber Company Endowed Professorship in Nursing– Sarita James, MSN, RN-BG

The Huie Dellmon Trust Endowed Professorship in Science– Gerard Dumancas, Ph.D.

Endowed Professors receive a salary stipend as well as additional funds for professional development or travel activities. They are usually awarded for a two-year term.

Additionally, Shelly Kieffer Gill was awarded the Staff Senate’s Boss of the Year. This award goes to an LSUA faculty or staff member who is nominated by their direct reports and is awarded to those who exhibit outstanding supervisory skills.

The Staff Outstanding Service Award program began in the 1970-71 school year as a means of recognizing and rewarding superior performance and outstanding contributions by non-teaching employees to the operations of the University. The recipient of this honor receives a cash award for his or her service to LSUA.

On Thursday, Theresa Seymour received the Staff Outstanding Service Award. Seymour has been at LSUA for 21 years and is the Director of Distance Education. Her nomination says that she is both passionate and enthusiastic regarding the future of LSUA in the Cenla community.

The evening also included honoring those in Service Learning as well as all employees who have five, 10, 15, 20 or 25 years of service to LSUA. Renu Gupta, Department of Mathematics & Physical Sciences, was honored for her 30 years of service to the University. Those who have retired in the last year were also honored.