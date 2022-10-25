LSUA Economic Dashboard for October

KEY FINDINGS

October 26, 2022

Further evidence that the labor market in Louisiana is remaining strong for now is the reversal in initial and

continued unemployment claims. Initial unemployment insurance claims which had been trending upward since March

reversed in August and continued that reversal in September. Initial claims fell -17% in August and -18% in

September. The downtrend in continued claims which began in August, accelerated in September with a -10% decline

over the prior month.

CONSUMER SPENDING

Nearly all jurisdictions collected less sales tax in September, which reflected weak sales activity in August. Only

Evangeline experienced a significant increase in consumer spending. However, most jurisdictions were up on a yearover-year basis and all but one jurisdiction, Catahoula, had positive year-to-date gains in consumer spending.

However, small towns and cities in Rapides posted much larger declines in August than Alexandria and Pineville.

Vehicles sales as measured by sales tax revenue showed significant gains in August over July. Likewise, year-overyear gains in August were quite positive. However, Vernon parish was the exception to these gains.

Online sales in Cenla are rising faster than brick-and-mortar sales in terms of percentage growth. For example,

online sales tax collections in Rapides through September of this year were up 14% over the same period last year,

while overall parish wide sales tax collections including brick-and-mortar sales increased only 1%.

