LSUA earns six straight sets singles victory in shutout of Florida National

Tamarac, Fla.—All six singles players for the No. 10 LSUA women’s tennis team won their matches in straight sets, leading to a 7-0 win against Florida National on Saturday afternoon at Woodmont Country Club.

“The girls played well against a much-improved Florida National team,” LSUA women’s tennis coach Melinda Descant said. “They were solid and well-coached.”

Candela Bonivardi, who transferred to LSUA from FNU this past offseason, won her match in both singles and doubles. In singles, she had little trouble with Karyna Krykunenko at the No. 5 spot in the rotation, coming through with a dominant 6-0, 6-0, victory.

In doubles, she and partner Patricia Martinez Molina had a convincing 6-1 victory at the No. 3 position, helping the Generals earn the doubles point and an early 1-0 lead.

Alicia Romero Gomez, a sophomore from Córdoba, Spain, also came through with a convincing 6-0, 6-0, win, defeating Daniela Millan at the No. 2 singles position.

Two others, Darija Mladenovic and Maria Alvarez, only allowed opponents to win one game each. Both players came away with 6-0, 6-1, wins.

Mladenovic, a redshirt freshman from Nis, Serbia, rolled against Michell Hurtado at the top singles spot in the roation.

Maria Alvarez, who has been playing lights out, won her match again, as the freshman triumphed at the No. 4 singles position.

Martinez Molina, a sophomore from Madrid, Spain, won her match at the No. 6 singles position. She won convincingly against Paulina Jankun 6-1, 6-2.

Team captain Nimah Packer finished off the sweep for the Generals with a straight sets victory over Vanessa Simone.

The senior from Durham, England, won her match 6-3, 6-2, at the No. 3 singles position.

Beginning the day, the Generals won all three doubles matches to take the first point of the day. In the three matches, the LSUA teams allowed just a combined two games to be won against them. The No. 1 tandem of Mladenovic and Alvarez emerged with a dominant 6-0 victory against Hurtado and Millan.

The Generals continue their trip in the state of Florida with another match against Florida National on Sunday. LSUA finishes its trip to the Sunshine State on Monday with a match at the University of Fort Lauderdale.

LSUA Women’s Tennis

(10) LSU Alexandria vs. Florida National

Woodmont Country Club

Tamarac, Florida

3/20/21

(10) LSU Alexandria 7, Florida National 0

Singles

1) Darija Mladenovic (LSUA) def. Michell Hurtado (FNU) 6-0, 6-1

2) Alicia Romero Gomez (LSUA) def. Daniela Millan 6-0, 6-0

3) Niamh Packer (LSUA) def. Vanessa Simone 6-3, 6-2

4) Maria Alvarez (LSUA) def. Emerald Cooke 6-0, 6-1

5) Candela Bonivardi (LSUA) def. Karyna Krykunenko 6-0, 6-0

6) Patricia Martinez Molina (LSUA) def. Paulina Jankun 6-1, 6-2

Order of Finish: N/A

Doubles

1) Darija Mladenovic / Maria Alvarez (LSUA) def. Michell Hurtado / Daniela Millan 6-0

2) Alicia Romero Gomez / Niamh Packer (LSUA) def. Vanessa Simone / Karyna Krykunenko 6-1

3) Candela Bonivardi / Patricia Martinez Molina (LSUA) def. Emerald Cooke / Paulina Jankun 6-1

