LSUA crowns 2021 MS. LSUA

ALEXANDRIA, La – In the 61st edition of the Ms. LSUA Pageant, junior Kimberly Ducote came away with the crown and will represent the university at all functions over the next year.

Kimberly is a Communication Studies major from Avoyelles Parish. She is a member of the LSUA Media Team. Her platform topic was “Inspire to Stay Motivated: Walk with Me for Multiple Sclerosis.” Dr. Jennifer Taylor-Innerarity, Associate Professor of Criminal Justice, was her campus mentor.

The first runner-up in the pageant was Forest Hill native Monica Aguilera, a senior Business Administration and Accounting major. Monica is also the president of LSUA Student Government.

Ms. Manal Elghari from Marrakesh, Morrocco was named second runner-up. The junior Business Administration major is also a member of Student Government, the International Student Association, and Rotaract.

Other awards included:

Top Ad Sales – Randi Graser

Ms. Congeniality – Alleigh Perles

Scholastic Achievement – Abbie Gagnard

Director’s Award – Tristin Lincecum

Judges for the evening included all LSUA alumni. They were KALB Multimedia Journalist and Anchor Jojuana Phillips, former Ms. LSUA and Marketing Director at St. Romain Oil, Amanda St. Romain, and Jeff Lemoine, Community Relations Representative at PruittHealth Hospice.

The pageant winner receives a $1,500 scholarship in addition to representing LSUA at official school events. The first runner-up receives a $1,000 scholarship and the second runner-up is awarded a $500 scholarship.

The Ms. LSUA Pageant is open to all female students regardless of age or marital status. Contestants compete in casual and eveningwear categories and answer a question pertaining to their platform topic. Each contestant also participates in an interview with the judges prior to the pageant. All participants have a mentor from the university faculty or staff.