LSUA Crowns 1st Ever Homecoming King & Queen

(Press Release) On Saturday night, LSUA crowned its first ever Homecoming King and Queen and presented the first-ever Homecoming Court. The five women and five men were nominated for the court by campus organizations and departments. They were then voted on by their peers to see who would receive the title of King and Queen.

The Homecoming King is Jorge Mangana. Jorge is from Vigo, Spain and a Business and Administration major. He plays for the LSUA soccer team and is a student assistant for the LSUA women’s tennis team. He is also in the Honors Program and was named first-team all-conference for soccer.

The Homecoming Queen is Bianca Harvey. Bianca is from Donaldsonville, LA and is a Kinesiology major. She is a senior who plays women’s basketball and has made the Dean’s List and was also a Champion of Character for basketball.

Other court members include (from left to right in the photo), Anthony Felps (Kerrville, TX), Brandi Falcon (Haughton, LA), Sara Andrade (Vigo, Spain), King Jorge Mangana, LSUA Chancellor Dr. Guiyou Huang, Queen Bianca Harvey, Taylor Pavlovsky (Sweeny, TX), Marci West (Anacoco, LA), Weber Costa (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil), Joseph Feraci (Slidell, LA), and Madison Ruoppoli (Alexandria, LA).