LSUA comes back from 14 down to defeat Jarvis Christian

With LSUA trailing 75-74, sophomore guard Jay Demouchet connected on a floater to put the Generals in front. She followed the basket by recording a steal and dished it off to freshman forward Raegan Ojoro for a layup to put the Generals in front by three.

“We’ve got a bunch of freshmen,” LSUA Women’s Basketball Coach Bob Austin said. “One of them steps up every night.”

Jarvis Christian had a chance to tie it, but a last-second triple attempt by Brianna Page at the horn was no good and LSUA sealed the game.

“I give Maddie credit because her defense turned around things for us,” Austin said. “We started getting tips and steals. Because of that, our body language was better.”

LSUA (4-5 overall, 3-2 RRAC) improved to 13-1 overall against Jarvis Christian and has won seven in a row in the series.

“Each game, we’re getting better and better,” junior guard Maddie Smith said. “We’re working hard in practice, trying to improve. We had a lot of clutch shots tonight. When we were hitting those shots, the crowd starting cheering and our defense picked up because of that.”

The Generals trailed 49-35 after a 3-pointer by Daeja Monroe, but the Generals responded with a 15-3 run to cut it to two heading into the final quarter. Demouchet had six points of her career-high 16 during the run and assisted on another three points. She finished with a game-high eight assists.

“It was a hard one,” junior forward Ciera Daniels said. “We were down by 14 at one point, so we had to keep our heads up. As a team captain, I have to motivate the team to keep pushing, considering we weren’t hitting our shots in the beginning.”

JCC (0-7, 0-7) has been in the game in the second half in the last three contests, but hasn’t been able to break through.

The first quarter was nip-and-tuck until Jasmyn Jackson and Monroe buried back-to-back triples for the Bulldogs to go in front 17-12 at the end of the first.

The Bulldogs took control a bit in the second quarter, leading by as many as 10, and ultimately led by five at the break.

JCC embarked on a 14-5 run to begin the second half to improve the advantage to 14. Monroe scored the last five points on the spurt, including the triple to put the Bulldogs in front by a game-high 14 before LSUA began its climb back into the game.

Junior guard Kelsey Thaxton poured in a game-high 21 points, including 10-of-10 from the free throw line. As a team, LSUA shot 15-of-18 from the charity stripe.

Thaxton led three in double figures for the Generals. Ciera Daniels finished with a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Raegan Ojoro finished in double figures in rebounds for the fourth consecutive game, grabbing 10 to go along with eight points.

The Generals shot 42.3 percent for the game, but 47.2 percent in the second half. They forced 18 turnovers and turned them into 16 points, outscoring the Bulldogs 16-0 in points off turnovers.

Page and Joi Reed led the Bulldogs in points with 19 points each. Reed also finished with eight rebounds.

ALEXANDRIA–Down 14 in the third quarter, the LSUA women’s basketball team stormed back to win a thrilling 78-75 conference contest against Jarvis Christian on Tuesday night at The Fort.

It is a short break for LSUA, as the Generals return to action Thursday with another game against the University of the Southwest.