LSUA & CLTCC designated Governor’s Military and Veteran Friendly Campus

Regarding the Governor’s Military and Veteran Friendly

Campus (GMVFC, or Friendly Campus) designation, the Board of Regents has reviewed annual reports

and determined that, for the fourth consecutive year, all 28 public institutions are eligible for continued designation as Friendly Campuses:

Continued Designation:

• Baton Rouge CC • LSU Eunice

• Bossier Parish CC • LSU Shreveport

• Central Louisiana TCC • Southern University A&M

• Delgado CC • Southern University at New Orleans

• Fletcher TCC • Southern University Shreveport

• Louisiana Delta CC • Grambling State University

• Northshore TCC • Louisiana Tech University

• Northwest Louisiana TCC • McNeese State University

• Nunez CC • Nicholls State University

• River Parishes CC • Northwestern State University

• South Louisiana CC • Southeastern Louisiana University

• SOWELA TCC • University of Louisiana at Lafayette

• LSU A&M • University of Louisiana at Monroe

• LSU Alexandria • University of New Orleans

In addition, this year, for the first time, we have participation from one of our private institutions:

Initial Designation:

• Dillard University

In accordance with the law, the Friendly Campus designation provides formal recognition of state public

postsecondary institutions that create and maintain a supportive environment for military service people

by offering veterans and their families waivers of application fees, special orientation sessions, priority

class scheduling, deployment readmission policies, and transfer and articulation support.

In 2021, the law was amended to extend participation in the Friendly Campus Program to non-public

education institutions and to provide additional metrics on completion rates of veterans and their

spouses/dependents.

Each campus understands that it must identify and report transfer, articulation and graduation data for

both veterans and their spouses/dependents. Collectively, in 2022-2023, public postsecondary institutions

identified 3,449 veteran transfer students bringing a total of 37,520.14 transfer credits and 2,926

spouses/dependents transferring 44,086 credits. A total of 1,083 veterans and 1,285 spouse/dependent

graduates were reported statewide.