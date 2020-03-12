LSUA classes moving to online format

ALEXANDRIA – Last night, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards declared a statewide public health emergency, which sets into motion a number of precautionary steps being taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In light of this development, all LSU classes are moving online beginning Monday, March 30, through the rest of the Spring semester. Moving in-person courses to online will help slow the spread of the virus and protect our community, as well as our friends, family, neighbors and colleagues, from exposure to the illness.

Classes at all LSU campuses, with the exception of LSU Health Science Centers in Shreveport and New Orleans, will be canceled the week of March 16 to allow faculty to finalize the online availability of course materials and to assist in developing solutions to unique situations that will no doubt arise. Since spring break is the week of March 23, that means there will be no classes for the two-week period beginning March 16, but LSUA will remain open and operational during this time period.

Students living on campus are encourage to return home, but housing will remain open and all services will be available.

“We are in unchartered territory here, but the main point through all of this is to stay calm, clean, and courageous,” said Dr. Paul Coreil, LSUA Chancellor. “Our primary goal is the health and well-being of our students, but to also preserve the academic integrity of the university.”

This is a complex and evolving situation so for accurate and timely updates from an official source, please visit lsua.edu/coronavirus.