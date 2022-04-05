LSUA chemistry students secure prestigious research opportunities

ALEXANDRIA – Two junior chemistry students at LSUA have each been offered

summer research positions at top universities! Destiny Harrison and Kendall Powell

have both been accepted to the national Research Experience for Undergraduates

(REU) program.

Students apply to participate in an REU program at large, research-intensive

universities, and if selected, they get an opportunity to conduct research with an

esteemed professor for a summer. These programs span many disciplines and are

funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF). The REU program is incredibly

selective and difficult to get into, with less than 6% acceptance rate nationwide

according to a study published by the Council on Undergraduate Research.

Destiny Harrison was accepted into the REU program in Sustainable Chemistry in the

Department of Chemistry at Texas A&M. She will conduct research with a professor in

the department for ten weeks this summer and receive a $5,000 stipend, along with

housing, a meal plan, and moving assistance.

“I am ecstatic to be granted the opportunity of such an experience,” said Harrison. “I

firmly believe that this program will be crucial to me figuring out which path I want to

take after graduation. I understand that not many students get this experience, so I am

grateful!”

Kendall Powell was accepted into the REU program in the Department of Chemistry at

the University of Cincinnati. She will conduct research with a professor in the

department for ten weeks and receive a $6,000 stipend, along with housing, a meal

plan, and moving assistance.

Powell noted, “The internship that I was accepted into means a lot to me because it will

give me a chance to travel outside of the state to improve my professional skills. I will be able

to meet new peers in my field. I am excited about this opportunity because I will be

able to learn more about obtaining a PhD, which is what I plan on working towards after

my undergraduate degree. Overall, this internship is a once-in-a-lifetime program that I

am very grateful to have been accepted into.”

Both REU programs also provide students with a glimpse into graduate school life, allow

them to present their findings at the end of the summer, and host many professional

development and social activities.

Dr. Jessica Ringo, LSUA chemistry professor, said, “This is the very first time, to our

knowledge, that an LSUA student has secured admittance to a Chemistry REU

program. How great that we have two this year! We are so proud of Destiny and

Kendall! Destiny and Kendall both have had valuable research experience with LSUA

chemistry professors. In addition, they have also excelled in their chemistry lecture

courses. We believe this experience at LSUA has prepared them for this reputed

nationwide program where they will work shoulder-to-shoulder with other elite scholars

and researchers. We wish them the best in their respective programs this summer. Go

Generals!”

Written by Dr. Jessica Ringo and Adam Lord, LSUA

Photo credit – Adam Lord, LSUA Division of Strategic Communications