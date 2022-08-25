LSUA Central LA Economic Dashboard for August

KEY FINDINGS

August 24, 2022

CONSUMER SPENDING

While employment has remained strong, consumer spending has slowed compared to the first half of 2021.

Consumer spending in central Louisiana through July 2022 remained slightly above 2021 levels in most parishes and

cities, while some areas showed sizeable gains such as Evangeline, Natchitoches, and LaSalle. These parishes posted

increases of 21%, 15%, and 10%, respectively. Vehicles sales as measured by tax revenue were down in four of the six

jurisdictions, with declines ranging from -7% and -18%. Data for Rapides was not available this month and

Natchitoches vehicle sales tax data is delayed a month.

Online sales declined in July according to the most recent data. Total online sales tax revenue in Cenla in July 2022

fell -5% from a month earlier, but is up 16% from July 2021. Year-to-date online sales are up 13% in central Louisiana

compared to the same period last year. Online sales in Rapides fell -8% last month, but remains 13% ahead for the

year compared to 2021. Natchitoches reported a -4% decline in July but a 26% increase so far over last year.

HOUSING

Higher mortgage rates have slowed the housing market. Data on the 30 year fixed mortgage rate is now included in

the CENLA Economic Dashboard. The 30 year rate peaked the week of June 23 at 5.81% and has since declined to

5.18% as of August 18. Lumber prices in July remained unchanged from June and stand -7% below a year ago. While

the number of July active listings in Natchitoches, Leesville, and Alexandria, have increased by 8%, 12%, and 14%,

respectively, houses are not staying on the market as long. The Alexandria market saw a -5% decline in the time

houses stayed on the market in July compared to June, while Natchitoches saw an -18% decline. 3

KEY FINDINGS

TRAVEL

Gasoline prices have fallen from a peak on June 13 of $4.63/gallon to $3.54/gallon on August 8. Nevertheless, gas prices

along the Gulf coast averaged $4.09/gal in July, up 45% from a year ago when prices were $2.82/gal.

Based on hotel occupancy tax revenue collected in July, occupancy was up 28% in Avoyelles, but down from -2% to

-4% in Natchitoches, Rapides, and Vernon. Year-to-date, Avoyelles remains unchanged while Natchitoches is up 30% and

Rapides 4%.

U.S. air passenger traffic remained unchanged in July from the previous month and was -12% below a year ago. Year-to date, passenger traffic in 2022 is -13% before the 2019 level, the year used for benchmarking.

NEW BUSINESSES

New business applications in Louisiana in July 2022 fell -22% from the previous month. In the first seven months,

business applications in Louisiana are down -18%, 52,325 compared to 62,749 for the same period last year. Likewise, the

number of new businesses established in Rapides in July 2022 fell -17% from June and stood -40% below June 2021. Year to-date, 256 new businesses have been created in Rapides in 2022, compared to 319 in 2021, representing a -20% decline.

Economic activity in Louisiana has been in a downtrend since July 2021 according to the Coincident Economic Activity

Index for Louisiana which matches the trend in the gross state product. The Index still remains below the pre-pandemic January 2020 level.

For the full report: https://files.constantcontact.com/57f459fe101/7f7744fa-8f9b-45ab-bb58-9a120ca06ecc.pdf