LSUA Cenla Economic Dashboard for June

ALEXANDRIA – The Louisiana State University of Alexandria College of Business has

released its June issue of the CENLA Economic Dashboard.

“Central Louisiana’s economy has performed well in several areas, especially in

employment and consumer spending,” said Dr. Randall Dupont, Dean of the LSUA

College of Business. “Alexandria’s unemployment rate of 9.9% in April was the lowest

among the state’s metropolitan areas and sales tax revenue during the first four

months of the year in Rapides equaled the same period in 2019. Sales tax revenue is a

measure of consumer spending.”

Dr. Dupont also notes that travel appears to be returning with hotel occupancy tax

revenue up 73% in May compared to April and passenger traffic at Alexandria

International Airport running at twice the national rate.

The CENLA Economic Dashboard is a service of LSUA to help business and community

leaders monitor the economic pulse of central Louisiana.

To view the June 2, 2020 CENLA Economic Dashboard, click http://www.lsua.edu/docs/default-source/business/cenla-economic-dashboard-2020-06-02.pdf?sfvrsn=72407008_0.