LSUA Cenla Economic Dashboard for June
ALEXANDRIA – The Louisiana State University of Alexandria College of Business has
released its June issue of the CENLA Economic Dashboard.
“Central Louisiana’s economy has performed well in several areas, especially in
employment and consumer spending,” said Dr. Randall Dupont, Dean of the LSUA
College of Business. “Alexandria’s unemployment rate of 9.9% in April was the lowest
among the state’s metropolitan areas and sales tax revenue during the first four
months of the year in Rapides equaled the same period in 2019. Sales tax revenue is a
measure of consumer spending.”
Dr. Dupont also notes that travel appears to be returning with hotel occupancy tax
revenue up 73% in May compared to April and passenger traffic at Alexandria
International Airport running at twice the national rate.
The CENLA Economic Dashboard is a service of LSUA to help business and community
leaders monitor the economic pulse of central Louisiana.
To view the June 2, 2020 CENLA Economic Dashboard, click http://www.lsua.edu/docs/default-source/business/cenla-economic-dashboard-2020-06-02.pdf?sfvrsn=72407008_0.