LSUA battles back for a 96-89 victory over Jarvis Christian in double overtime

The LSUA (11-1 overall, 2-0 Red River Athletic Conference) men’s basketball team, trailing by as many as 20 in the second half, came back and emerged with a 96-89 victory over Jarvis Christian (4-8, 0-4) in double overtime.

With the Generals trailing by a pair at the end of regulation, Abney dribbled to the top of the key and attempted a 3-pointer that clanked off the rim, but Rainey came flying in and tipped it home just before the buzzer sounded to send it into overtime. For the game, Rainey poured in 30, his third game with at least 30 this season.

LSUA trailed by six with 39 seconds left, but back-to-back buckets while being fouled by Casey Smith and Jakemin Abney and Rainey’s tip-in tied the score.

