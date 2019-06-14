LSUA Basketball Assisting On and Off the Court

The three C’s, being a champion in the classroom, on the court and in the community.

This morning, LSUA Men’s Basketball team held one of many camps. They not only focused on everything basketball, but they taught the campers some very important life skills ranging from getting enough rest to perfecting their work ethic and achieving our goal.

They don’t strive for their camps to be strictly basketball because the purpose is bigger than that. They appreciate the love and support from the community and serving their young fans is one of the ways they can give back. LSUA’s head coach, Larry Cordaro says, “We’ve led the nation in assists this past season and this is our way of assisting off the court. To give back. And this is something we don’t turn down.”