Friday, June 14, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

LSUA Basketball Assisting On and Off the Court

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

 

The three C’s, being a champion in the classroom, on the court and in the community.

This morning, LSUA Men’s Basketball team held one of many camps. They not only focused on everything basketball, but they taught the campers some very important life skills ranging from getting enough rest to perfecting their work ethic and achieving our goal.

They don’t strive for their camps to be strictly basketball because the purpose is bigger than that. They appreciate the love and support from the community and serving their young fans is one of the ways they can give back. LSUA’s head coach, Larry Cordaro says, “We’ve led the nation in assists this past season and this is our way of  assisting off the court. To give back. And this is something we don’t turn down.”

 

You May Also Like

LA SoS Named Nat’l Assoc. of Secretaries of State President

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on LA SoS Named Nat’l Assoc. of Secretaries of State President

DOTD to Hold Public Meeting to Discuss Roundabout in Pineville

KLAX-TV ABC 31 Comments Off on DOTD to Hold Public Meeting to Discuss Roundabout in Pineville

Wanted Fugitive Roy Hayes Captured

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Wanted Fugitive Roy Hayes Captured

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEW April 5th - Update: Message From Northwest Broadcasting CEO Brian Brady Re: DIRECTV