LSUA athletic competitions suspended through March 29

WACO – Effective immediately, all competitions for Red River Athletic Conference schools will be suspended through March 29, the league office informed all member schools on Thursday due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“The decisions being made put the safety and well-being of student-athletes, coaches, staff members and spectators at the forefront,” said Adam Jonson, LSUA Director of Athletics. “While we are disappointed that competitions are suspended and some events cancelled, we believe in the greater good and know that these things are happening with the best possible intent.”

The suspension of play applies to all road and home contests, including the home baseball and softball games scheduled on the LSUA campus for March 13 and March 14. Additionally, the NAIA national office announced Wednesday the cancellation of all winter sport championships, most notably (for LSUA) the NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament in Kansas City, where the Generals were scheduled to compete next week.

The suspension of play currently is slated through March 29, and the situation will continue to be monitored in the days and weeks to come. Any new information will be shared through LSUA Athletics’ official website www.lsuagenerals.com as it becomes available.