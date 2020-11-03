LSUA announces basketball schedule and plans for 2020-21 season

ALEXANDRIA – Tipoff for the LSUA Generals’ 2020-2021 hoops campaign arrives in a matter of only days, and gameday in “The Fort” will mirror what this year has dished for the past eight months – anything except for “business as usual.”

LSUA’s schedule for men’s and women’s teams consists of non-conference games only through the end of the calendar year with Red River Athletic Conference competition begining in January. Though some game times are to be determined and some dates are not yet finalized, an LSUA all-sports schedule is available here.

A lengthy list of changes awaits as “The Fort” prepares for its’ first action of the season when the women takes the floor on October 31 against Xavier (La.) before the men have their turn on November 2 against Dallas Christian.

“Our goal is to provide quality entertainment through the gameday experience, even if our ardent supporters are viewing or listening to the games remotely,” said Adam Jonson, LSUA Director of Athletics said. “We are excited to give our student-athletes the opportunity to return to competition.”

Given current capacity limitations and social distancing requirements, attendance priority will go to LSUA student-athlete families and LSUA students. Detailed information on reserving tickets will be sent to those groups in the coming days. A limited number of single-game tickets may be available for sale online to the general public with top billing offered to Generals Athletic Association patrons, 2019-2020 season ticket holders, and Basketball 6th Man Club members. No tickets will be available for sale at the door on gamedays.

For those interested in following the action live, the Generals Sports Network will provide live video broadcast and radio broadcast options. All basketball home games (as well as most home women’s soccer, men’s soccer, baseball, and softball contests) are available at no charge through the Generals Sports Network’s online portal. ­Radio broadcasts of LSUA’s action on the hardwood will air through a partnership with Cenla Broadcasting, and station coverage may vary by game (ESPN Radio 94.7 FM/93.1 HD2, Magic 100.9 FM, KSYL 970 AM).

Inside “The Fort,” all fans, gameday staff, coaches, and student-athletes not in the game will be required to wear masks. Social distancing measures will be implemented in the two sets of bleachers on the East side of the gym, where all fans will be seated. The bleacher areas on the West side will be restricted to team and staff access only, and distancing protocols will be in place for the team bench areas as well as the gameday table crew.

Concessions will be open with offerings shifted to pre-packaged and sealed items such as bottled drinks, chips, and candy. Markers for continued social distancing while in line for concessions will be displayed.­

All student-athletes, coaches, and gameday staff will be screened prior to entry into “The Fort” on gameday, as mandated by NAIA gameday COVID protocols. Screening includes symptom checklist and temperature check, which will occur within a six-hour window of the start of each competition. No screening will be required for fans, but any individual who has experienced symptoms (fever, cough, chills, loss of taste, shortness of breath) or has been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID in the past 48 hours is asked to stay home and seek additional medical guidance.

Any questions or requests for additional information can be sent via email to athletics@lsua.edu.