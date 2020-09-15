LSUA adds COVID testing center on campus

ALEXANDRIA, La. – One COVID-19 testing POD will be open on LSUA’s campus for students, faculty and staff three times this semester.

The Baton Rouge-based company, Relief Telemed, will provide testing two days a month during September, October and November. Trained medical personnel will administer saliva tests. Health insurance is required; however, testing will be available to all students regardless of their ability to pay.

The test is a PCR, or polymerase chain reaction, test, and it will detect the presence of the coronavirus’s genetic material. Starting Sept. 29, individuals can schedule a test through the Relief Telemed app, available from the App Store. For more information on COVID-19 testing at LSUA and how to schedule a test, visit http://www.lsua.edu/home/advance/oncampus-testing. For additional questions, contact customer support at 1-833-964-1469 or support@relieftelemed.zohodesk.com.

The expanded access to COVID-19 testing is one component of LSUA’s overarching effort to monitor COVID-19 on-campus. For more information, visit lsua.edu/advance.

LSUA is contracting with Relief Telemed to provide services, including coordinating and facilitating onsite COVID-19 testing of employees and students. LSUA and Relief Telemed will be coordinating results and physician recommendations to identify trends and rapidly respond to maintain the safest environment for students, faculty and staff.

“Our shared goal is to keep our LSUA family healthy so they can continue to learn and thrive in a safe environment,” said Vishal Vasanji, co-founder and CEO of Relief Telemed.

The LSUA COVID-19 Testing Center be will in Parking Lot 8 next to Bolton Library; dates and hours of operation are:

· September 29 & 30 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· October 20 & 21 – 9 a.m. to 5.pm.

· November 17 & 18 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.