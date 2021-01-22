Friday, January 22, 2021
Latest:
Local Headlines 

LSUA/ACDS SIGN COOPERATIVE ENDEAVOR

Char Thomas 0 Comments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ALEXANDRIA, La. – Louisiana State University of Alexandria and Alexandria Country Day School held a press conference Thursday morning to formally announce the cooperative endeavor and partnership between the two entities.

“We are so excited about the opportunity to partner with Country Day,” said LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil. “Country Day has a longstanding history of qualityeducation and achievement. We know through this new partnership we will successfully help more students in the Central Louisiana region by growing access to dual enrollment courses and providing true college prep on the LSUA campus.”

In early November, Country Day announced its merger with University Academy.
The cooperative endeavor was officially approved by the LSU Board of Supervisors on Friday, December 4.

“Our partnership with LSUA represents an exciting opportunity for both our community and our students,” said Country Day Head of School Bill Bridges. “Both schools possess a mutual desire to offer the best education in Central Louisiana, and by partnering together, we are confident that we will provide an unsurpassed educational experience with distinctive academic offerings.”

###

You May Also Like

Man Shoots Himself After Fleeing Deputies

KLAX TV, ABC 31

KLAX ABC 31 Forecast 11-21-2020

Karen Williams

RPSB department of transportation adds new safety measures

Char Thomas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Suddenlink has made an anti-consumer decision to drop CMG stations, including ABC31, KLAX. Call (844) 874-7558 and demand that Suddenlink keep KLAX-TV