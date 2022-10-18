Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Courtesy of LSU Football
Sports News 

LSU will be back at Home against Ole Miss this Saturday

Jacque Murphy

The Tigers will face another Top 10 opponent this weekend in Death Valley as No. 7 Ole Miss heads to town. Looking to carry their momentum after a dominant victory over Florida, LSU has the chance to continue trending in the right direction.

LSU lost big to Ole Miss last year,  and Ole Miss is still undefeated this year.

The game is at 2:30pm at Tiger Stadium.

SEC Standings

CONF OVERALL HOME ROAD NEUTRAL PF PA STRK
 Georgia 4-0 7-0 4-0 2-0 1-0 292 64 W7
 Tennessee 3-0 6-0 4-0 2-0 0-0 286 138 W6
 Kentucky 2-2 5-2 4-1 1-1 0-0 185 115 W1
 South Carolina 1-2 4-2 3-1 1-1 0-0 202 150 W3
 Florida 1-3 4-3 4-2 0-1 0-0 220 197 L1
 Missouri 0-3 2-4 2-1 0-3 0-0 151 148 L3
 Vanderbilt 0-3 3-4 1-2 2-2 0-0 199 276 L3
SEC – West
CONF OVERALL HOME ROAD NEUTRAL PF PA STRK
 Ole Miss 3-0 7-0 5-0 2-0 0-0 286 121 W7
 Alabama 3-1 6-1 4-0 2-1 0-0 315 127 L1
 LSU 3-1 5-2 3-1 2-0 0-1 236 149 W1
 Mississippi State 2-2 5-2 4-0 1-2 0-0 248 153 L1
 Texas A&M 1-2 3-3 2-1 0-2 1-0 129 113 L2
 Arkansas 1-3 4-3 3-1 1-1 0-1 229 228 W1
 Auburn 1-3 3-4 3-2 0-2 0-0 156 198 L3

 

