LSU will be back at Home against Ole Miss this Saturday

The Tigers will face another Top 10 opponent this weekend in Death Valley as No. 7 Ole Miss heads to town. Looking to carry their momentum after a dominant victory over Florida, LSU has the chance to continue trending in the right direction.

LSU lost big to Ole Miss last year, and Ole Miss is still undefeated this year.

The game is at 2:30pm at Tiger Stadium.

SEC Standings

CONF OVERALL HOME ROAD NEUTRAL PF PA STRK 4-0 7-0 4-0 2-0 1-0 292 64 W7 3-0 6-0 4-0 2-0 0-0 286 138 W6 2-2 5-2 4-1 1-1 0-0 185 115 W1 1-2 4-2 3-1 1-1 0-0 202 150 W3 1-3 4-3 4-2 0-1 0-0 220 197 L1 0-3 2-4 2-1 0-3 0-0 151 148 L3 0-3 3-4 1-2 2-2 0-0 199 276 L3