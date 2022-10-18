LSU will be back at Home against Ole Miss this Saturday
The Tigers will face another Top 10 opponent this weekend in Death Valley as No. 7 Ole Miss heads to town. Looking to carry their momentum after a dominant victory over Florida, LSU has the chance to continue trending in the right direction.
LSU lost big to Ole Miss last year, and Ole Miss is still undefeated this year.
The game is at 2:30pm at Tiger Stadium.
SEC Standings
|CONF
|OVERALL
|HOME
|ROAD
|NEUTRAL
|PF
|PA
|STRK
|Georgia
|4-0
|7-0
|4-0
|2-0
|1-0
|292
|64
|W7
|Tennessee
|3-0
|6-0
|4-0
|2-0
|0-0
|286
|138
|W6
|Kentucky
|2-2
|5-2
|4-1
|1-1
|0-0
|185
|115
|W1
|South Carolina
|1-2
|4-2
|3-1
|1-1
|0-0
|202
|150
|W3
|Florida
|1-3
|4-3
|4-2
|0-1
|0-0
|220
|197
|L1
|Missouri
|0-3
|2-4
|2-1
|0-3
|0-0
|151
|148
|L3
|Vanderbilt
|0-3
|3-4
|1-2
|2-2
|0-0
|199
|276
|L3
SEC – West
|CONF
|OVERALL
|HOME
|ROAD
|NEUTRAL
|PF
|PA
|STRK
|Ole Miss
|3-0
|7-0
|5-0
|2-0
|0-0
|286
|121
|W7
|Alabama
|3-1
|6-1
|4-0
|2-1
|0-0
|315
|127
|L1
|LSU
|3-1
|5-2
|3-1
|2-0
|0-1
|236
|149
|W1
|Mississippi State
|2-2
|5-2
|4-0
|1-2
|0-0
|248
|153
|L1
|Texas A&M
|1-2
|3-3
|2-1
|0-2
|1-0
|129
|113
|L2
|Arkansas
|1-3
|4-3
|3-1
|1-1
|0-1
|229
|228
|W1
|Auburn
|1-3
|3-4
|3-2
|0-2
|0-0
|156
|198
|L3