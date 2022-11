BATON ROUGE – LSU Football’s Nov. 5 game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday.

The LSU-Alabama contest will be televised by ESPN, and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network including the LSU Sports Mobile Apps and LSUsports.net/live.

No. 18 LSU (6-2, 4-1 SEC) and No. 6 Alabama (7-1, 4-1 SEC) will play to a SOLD OUT Stadium.