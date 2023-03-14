LSU Sets Record $6.1 Billion Economic Impact on the State

BATON ROUGE – LSU supported $6.1 billion in Louisiana economic output, over $2.4 billion in statewide earnings and an estimated 45,700 direct and indirect annualized jobs in fiscal year 2021-2022. This equals $690 of output per Louisianian and $13.85 for every dollar of Louisiana state funding provided to LSU.

“LSU’s campuses contribute a tremendous amount to the state, and the Scholarship First Agenda is a targeted path toward increasing our impact,” said William F. Tate IV, LSU President. “More difficult to measure but of vital importance are the tremendous cultural assets our faculty and students deliver through the arts, literature, music, and humanities. Those activities enrich lives and deepen community engagement – just another example of how LSU enhances Louisiana’s future.”

Throughout the state, LSU’s various campuses contributed significant benefits to regional economies for fiscal year 2021-2022: