LSU RB Fournette moving on from team

Per ESPN sources, LSU RB, Lanard Fournette, has decided to leave the team.

Younger brother of past LSU RB and current star of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Leonard Fournette, Lanard graduated from the university back in May, but withdrew from the school today.

Sources close to him say that he, “just wants to move on with his life.”

Fournette held 13 carries for 36 yards and a touchdown from this season.

His career stats include 162 yards rushing and two touchdowns.