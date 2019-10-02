Wednesday, October 2, 2019
Latest:
Sports News 

LSU RB Fournette moving on from team

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

Per ESPN sources, LSU RB, Lanard Fournette, has decided to leave the team.

Younger brother of past LSU RB and current star of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Leonard Fournette, Lanard graduated from the university back in May, but withdrew from the school today.

Sources close to him say that he, “just wants to move on with his life.”

Fournette held 13 carries for 36 yards and a touchdown from this season.

His career stats include 162 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

You May Also Like

Bolton Loses to Jena in Homecoming Game

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Bolton Loses to Jena in Homecoming Game

Markel Brown signs with Oklahoma City Thunder

Jojuana Phillips 0

Sandstone Multi-Use Trail Opens

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Sandstone Multi-Use Trail Opens

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

July 24th Update - Message From Northwest Broadcasting CEO Brian Brady Re: DIRECTV