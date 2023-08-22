LSU of Alexandria Welcomes Back Students for First Day on Campus

LSUA students had their first day on campus and LSUA is excited to start the school year strong.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how LSUA welcomed students back.

LSUA welcomes returning and new students for the school year.

LSUA Junior Alexis West says, “Being around my friends again and meeting new students is really fun and I’m excited about the events planned on campus and just to be in the community again.”

16-year-old Tyra Green is a first-time freshman.

“My first day has gone really well. My first class was my Introduction to Criminal Justice, and I was -there at 9:00 today this morning. And everyone here is very family friendly, very family orientated.”

Green says it is a rite of passage in her family to attend LSUA.

“It’s such a blessing for me to be able to be here and to better myself. And I feel that’s something that we all want to do. And I look up to my sisters, so coming here today and just starting my new path is just amazing.”

All of her sisters attend LSUA and will graduate in nursing.

“We drive back and forth here, and we’ve been doing that for a while. Well, they’ve been doing that for a while. This is my first year here and it’s just been amazing for them and my first day and it’s been amazing for me as well.”

Whether you’re just coming back or starting fresh, LSUA will make you feel at home.

LSUA will be planning back to school events all week for students.