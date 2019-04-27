Saturday, April 27, 2019
For the first time ever, LSU of Alexandria held Scholar Day at “A”.

The one day event highlighted scholarly achievements of LSUA students.
It began with a breakfast and introductory address by a few guest speakers and then students moved on to Mulder Hall to prepare for their presentations.
“Students are asked to select a research question and then they go through the entire process of collecting the data, analyzing the data and then presenting their work…” said Scholar Day at “A” director, Sandra Gilliland.
 
Around a hundred students presented their research on a wide variety of topics, along with various LSUA faculty members.
 
Members of the public and high school students were invited to attend the event to help celebrate the creative activity happening on campus.
 
