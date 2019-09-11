LSU moves up in AP top 25 poll

The LSU Tigers move up (again) in the Top 25 AP poll after a close defeat over the Texas Longhorns (#12) 45-38.

Leaving behind the #6 spot to Ohio State, they now find themselves sitting at #4 after Oklahoma has found a new home at #5.

According to ESPN, experts say that the LSU offense is “for real” and that the passing game for the Tigers has improved.

QB Joe Burrow found himself breaking records in Austin where he completed 31-39 passes for 471 yards with four touchdowns and an interception.

One may call Burrow, a “bad man”.

Also, for the first time in LSU history, three receivers had over 100-yards; Justin Jefferson (nine catches for 163 yards), JaMarr Chase (eight for 147) and Terrance Marshall Jr. (six for 123).

The Tigers will be hosting in-state rival, the Northwestern Demons. Kick off is at 6:30 pm.

