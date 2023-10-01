LSU Loses a Heartbreaker to Ole Miss

The LSU Tigers faced Ole Miss Saturday in an exciting Week 5 offensive showdown that was back and forth the whole game. ABC 31 News Joel Massey has the highlights.

It was a close game last year between LSU and their historic rival the Ole Miss, the Tigers won it 45 to 20, and this year’s game did not disappoint either.

Ole Miss went for it on 4th down to start things off and made it. Then Quarterback Jayden Danials fumbled leading to another Rebel’s score.

The Tigers finally got on the board with a long pass to Brian Thomas.

Then Thomas would score again making it 28 to 14 Tigers.

At the half the score stood at 31 to 28.

A quarterback sneak on first and goal pushed Danials in for the score.

But Ole Miss kept it close…

With 40 seconds to go in the game the Rebels made it 53 to 49 and after a successful 2-point conversion it was all over but the cryin’ for the Tigers.