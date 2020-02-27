LSU LIFT2 Fund awards LSUA Professor $72,000 grant

Dr. Gerard Dumancas, Associate Professor of Chemistry at LSUA, was recently awarded a $72,000 grant through LSU LIFT2 Grant Program. The Office of the President at LSU, awards the research grant to an outstanding scientist throughout the LSU system. The goal of the grant is to provide funds for research technologies that are close to commercialization. Dr. Dumancas’ research is based on a convenient, easy to use method of determining the authenticity, or purity, of honey in just one to two minutes.

For more information about the LSU LIFT2 Fund:

https://www.lsu.edu/innovation/faculty/files/LIFT2-RFP-Round8.pdf

For the whole interview visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=02fqOVoKbp8