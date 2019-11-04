Monday, November 4, 2019
LSU LB Divinity leaves team for personal reasons

Ahead of one of the biggest LSU match-ups of the schedule, senior LB Michael Divinity, has decided to leave the team for personal reasons.

Divinity suffered a rocky season as far as absences from a few games for miscellaneous reasons. He didn’t play for the Georgia Southern, Utah and Northwestern game. His most recent return was for the Auburn game.

Earlier today at LSU regularly scheduled press conference, head coach Ed Orgeron, was asked about his decision and he was very short and to the point. “Michael Divinity has left for personal reasons.”

Also asked how would the Tigers be able to fill the outline linebaker depth in his absence, he responded, “K’Lavon Chaisson has been taking more of the reps so Andre Anthony is going to be there, Ray Thorton is going to be there. We should be fine.”

 

