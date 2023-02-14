Tuesday, February 14, 2023
LSU has produced 12 first-round NFL draft picks since 2014 – 5th highest in the US

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments
Top 10 colleges producing the most first-round draft picks: 

Rank

College/ University

Total First Round Picks

1

Alabama

27

2

Ohio State

20

3

Georgia

14

4

Clemson

13

5

LSU

12

6

Florida

11

7

Michigan

9

8

Louisville

8

8

Washington

8

10

Florida State

7
The research also revealed:

  • LSU has the most combined pro-bowl, all-pro and all-rookie appearances per player drafted (0.88 appearances per player drafted 2014-2022) and the most super bowl wins in that period.

  • Ohio State alumni have the highest number of all-pro appearances between 2014-2022, with 19.

  • The University of Georgia has produced the most philanthropic players – with 4 awards for philanthropy between 2014-2022.

  • Notre Dame is the most offensive-minded college with 53% of players drafted in offensive positions. 

You can view the full study  here

