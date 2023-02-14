LSU has produced 12 first-round NFL draft picks since 2014 – 5th highest in the US
Top 10 colleges producing the most first-round draft picks:
|
Rank
|
College/ University
|
Total First Round Picks
|
1
|
Alabama
|
27
|
2
|
Ohio State
|
20
|
3
|
Georgia
|
14
|
4
|
Clemson
|
13
|
5
|
LSU
|
12
|
6
|
Florida
|
11
|
7
|
Michigan
|
9
|
8
|
Louisville
|
8
|
8
|
Washington
|
8
|
10
|
Florida State
|
7
The research also revealed:
-
LSU has the most combined pro-bowl, all-pro and all-rookie appearances per player drafted (0.88 appearances per player drafted 2014-2022) and the most super bowl wins in that period.
-
Ohio State alumni have the highest number of all-pro appearances between 2014-2022, with 19.
-
The University of Georgia has produced the most philanthropic players – with 4 awards for philanthropy between 2014-2022.
-
Notre Dame is the most offensive-minded college with 53% of players drafted in offensive positions.
You can view the full study here