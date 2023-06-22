Thursday, June 22, 2023
(Photo courtesy: LSUbaseball Twitter)
Sports News 

LSU defeats Tennessee; avoids elimination

Brandon Brown 0 Comments

OMAHA, Ne. – The Louisiana State University Men’s baseball team defeated Tennessee University 5-0. The Tigers shutout the Volunteers and kept their College World Series Championship aspirations alive.

Dylan Crews continued his on base streak and started the game off for the tigers with a walk. Crews would advance to second on a passed ball and soon after was batted in by a single to right field by Cade Beloso. The Tigers would take the lead 1-0 and never look back.

Offense sat scoreless until the top of the 6th inning when Tre Morgan would double and be batted in on a bunt to third by Gavin Dugas making the score 2-0.

LSU would score again in the 8th to lead 3-0, but the nail in the coffin for Tennessee came in the top of the 9th from Dylan Crews. Crews hit a two-run homerun over the right field wall to make the score 5-0.

The Tigers avoided elimination and will look to continue to do so as they take on Wake Forest tonight June 21, 6 p.m.

The game will be broadcast by ESPN

